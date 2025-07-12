Q1 Results Next Week: HDFC Bank, RIL, HCLTech, ITC Hotels, Wipro Among 120+ Companies To Announce Earnings

As many as 127 companies are scheduled to announce their first quarter (Q1) financial results next week. These companies will hold their Board Meetings to review and approve the earnings for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

These companies belong to various sectors, including finance, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality. Through these results, investors and analysts will closely look for growth prospects, challenges and trends in different industries.

Key focus will remain on the newly listed HDB Financial Services. This will be the NBFC's first quarterly results after its market debut on July 2. The company raised Rs 12,500 crore through its IPO, the biggest public offer so far in FY26.

The results of electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric, top lenders HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, will also be closely watched. Tata Group firms Tata Technologies and Tata Communications are also scheduled to announce earnings this week.

Reliance Industries Ltd. will declare the financial results of the company for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on July 18.