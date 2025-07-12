Q1 Results Next Week: HDFC Bank, RIL, HCLTech, ITC Hotels, Wipro Among 120+ Companies To Announce Earnings
Newly listed HDB Financial Services, which launched the biggest IPO of FY26 so far, is also set to announce its earnings next week.
As many as 127 companies are scheduled to announce their first quarter (Q1) financial results next week. These companies will hold their Board Meetings to review and approve the earnings for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26.
These companies belong to various sectors, including finance, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality. Through these results, investors and analysts will closely look for growth prospects, challenges and trends in different industries.
Key focus will remain on the newly listed HDB Financial Services. This will be the NBFC's first quarterly results after its market debut on July 2. The company raised Rs 12,500 crore through its IPO, the biggest public offer so far in FY26.
The results of electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric, top lenders HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, will also be closely watched. Tata Group firms Tata Technologies and Tata Communications are also scheduled to announce earnings this week.
Reliance Industries Ltd. will declare the financial results of the company for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on July 18.
Full List Of Companies To Announce Earnings (July 14-19)
July 14: Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., Benares Hotels Ltd., Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd., Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd., Infomedia Press Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Royal India Corporation Ltd., Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd., Tata Technologies Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Sharp Investments Ltd., Space Incubatrics Technologies Ltd., Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd., RGF Capital Markets Ltd. and Kesoram Industries Ltd.
July 15: Geojit Financial Services Ltd., HDB Financial Services Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., Just Dial Ltd., Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., Bank of Maharashtra., Tokyo Finance Ltd., Plastiblends India Ltd., VK Global Industries Ltd., AWL Agri Business Ltd.
July 16: Angel One Ltd., D. B. Corp Ltd., ITC Hotels Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., Kalpataru Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd. and TANFAC Industries Ltd.
July 17: 360 ONE WAM LTD., Alok Industries Ltd., AXIS Bank Ltd., Clean Science and Technology Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., Heritage Foods Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Integra Engineering India Ltd., Jio Financial Services Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., South Indian Bank Ltd., Sungold Capital Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd. and Wipro Ltd.
July 18: ASI Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Bandhan Bank Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., L&T Finance Ltd., Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd., Mastek Ltd., Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. Reliance Industries Ltd. and Samsrita Labs Ltd.
July 19: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., India Cements Ltd., JK Cement Ltd. and Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.
HDB Financial Services Q1FY26 Results
HDB Financial Services will hold a Board Meeting on July 15 to consider and approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The company will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 6:30 p.m. on the same day to discuss the Q1 performance.
Ola Electric Q1FY26 Results
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd will hold a Board Meeting on July 14 to approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. Following the announcement, the company will host an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on the same day at 2 p.m.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1FY26 Results:
In an exchange filing, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd. has also informed the exchange that a Board Meeting will be held on July 15 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
After announcing the results, the company will host an earnings conference call with investors and analysts later at 2:45 p.m. to discuss its Q1 FY26 performance.