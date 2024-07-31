Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki To Report Q1 Earnings On Wednesday
Catch all the live update about the companies that are scheduled to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Nifty, Sensex Open Higher As ICICI Bank, M&M Lead
India's share indices opened higher on Wednesday as ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose.
At 9:16 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 53.80 points, or 0.22%, higher at 24,911.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 150.83 points, or 0.19%, to trade at 81,606.23.
On NSE, 10 sectors advanced and two declined. The NSE Nifty Metal rose the most, while the NSE Nifty PSU Bank declined the most.
Broader markets rose in line with the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.39% and 0.28% higher, respectively.
Earnings Estimates For Wednesday
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
Tata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Today
Tata Steel Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Tata Steel is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,215 crore for the three months ended June 2024, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Coal India may post a profit of Rs 7,654 crore, while Maruti Suzuki's bottom line may be around Rs 3,272 crore.
Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Redington Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corp., and TeamLease Services Ltd.