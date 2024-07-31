Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Steel, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki To Report Q1 Earnings On Wednesday

India's share indices opened higher on Wednesday as ICICI Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose.

At 9:16 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 53.80 points, or 0.22%, higher at 24,911.10, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 150.83 points, or 0.19%, to trade at 81,606.23.

On NSE, 10 sectors advanced and two declined. The NSE Nifty Metal rose the most, while the NSE Nifty PSU Bank declined the most.

Broader markets rose in line with the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap indices were trading 0.39% and 0.28% higher, respectively.