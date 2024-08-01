Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, ITC, Sun Pharma Report Cards Today

Cognizant's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to $566 million in the second quarter of 2024, while revenue guidance for the year has been narrowed.

On a sequential basis, the profit rose 3.6%. Revenue from operations came in at $4.9 billion, a sequential increase of 1.9%, and a 0.7% decline annually in reported terms.

The Nasdaq-listed IT services company has narrowed the revenue guidance to -0.5% to 1% for 2024 from a decline of 2% to growth of 2% earlier in constant-currency terms. Guidance for the third quarter is flat at 1.5% in CC terms.

For the second quarter, operating margin expanded to 14.6% from 11.8% in the year-ago period, and adjusted operating margin of 15.2%, which expanded 100 basis points. Cognizant follows calendar year.