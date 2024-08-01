Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, ITC, Sun Pharma Report Cards Today
Adani Ports, Kalyan Jewellers, Zomato, Dabur India, and Godrej Agrovet will also report their Q1 results today.
Cognizant Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 22%
Cognizant's net profit rose 22% year-on-year to $566 million in the second quarter of 2024, while revenue guidance for the year has been narrowed.
On a sequential basis, the profit rose 3.6%. Revenue from operations came in at $4.9 billion, a sequential increase of 1.9%, and a 0.7% decline annually in reported terms.
The Nasdaq-listed IT services company has narrowed the revenue guidance to -0.5% to 1% for 2024 from a decline of 2% to growth of 2% earlier in constant-currency terms. Guidance for the third quarter is flat at 1.5% in CC terms.
For the second quarter, operating margin expanded to 14.6% from 11.8% in the year-ago period, and adjusted operating margin of 15.2%, which expanded 100 basis points. Cognizant follows calendar year.
ITC Q1 Results Preview: Steady Growth Expected Despite Challenges
ITC Ltd. is expected to report a 9.4% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 17,158 crore in the quarter ended June, compared to Rs 15,676 crore in the same period last year.
Operating profit is anticipated to rise by 4% to Rs 6,497 crore, though margins are projected to remain flat at 38%.
Key factors to watch include mid-single-digit volume growth in the cigarettes segment, high-single-digit growth in FMCG volumes, and the outlook on the agriculture and paper businesses, particularly in light of raw material pricing trends.
Market Check: Nifty Tops The 25,000 Mark, Sensex Above 82,000
India's benchmark index — NSE Nifty 50 — climbed to a fresh record and surpassed the key psychological barrier of the 25,000 mark as markets opened on Thursday morning.
The landmark has been buoyed by optimistic first-quarter earnings and shrugging off the negative sentiments from the capital tax gains in the Union Budget 2024.
The index recorded a 1,000-point journey in 25 sessions while taking about 11 months to add 5,000 points to the index.
The benchmark took 23 sessions to reach the 24,000 mark, while it surpassed the 23,000 in 89 trading sessions. The gauge took 63 sessions more than it took to touch the 22,000 mark.
The Nifty index has risen 26.8% in the last 12 months and 15.% on a year-to-date basis. During the session, the Nifty 50 companies' market capitalisation rose by over Rs 90,000 crore.
Tata Motors, AEL, ITC, Sun Pharma Q1 Results Today
Tata Motors Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and ITC Ltd. will be among the major companies to report the first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Tata Motors is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 5,310 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Adani Enterprises is expected to post a profit of Rs 1,164 crore, while ITC may post a bottom line of Rs 5,450.7 crore.
Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Zomato Ltd., Dabur India Ltd. and Godrej Agrovet Ltd.