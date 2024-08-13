Q1 Results Live Updates: Nykaa Net Profit Jumps 50%, IRCTC Meets Estimates

Total income down 26% to Rs 2,145 crore versus Rs 2,899 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,260 crore).

Net profit up 64% at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 509 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 224 crore).

Note: Total income down on account of Rs 889 crore income from sale of Shriram Finance Stake in the first quarter of financial year ended March 2024.