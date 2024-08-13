Q1 Results Live Updates: Nykaa Net Profit Jumps 50%, IRCTC Meets Estimates
IRCTC revenue rose 11.8%, while the net profit rose 32.7% on Tuesday.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.86% to Rs 375.37 crore versus Rs 273.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 441 crore).
Ebitda up 145.75% at Rs 52.15 crore versus Rs 21.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 13.9% versus 7.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.30%).
Net profit up 288% at Rs 98.1 crore versus Rs 25.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 57 crore).
Sammaan Capital Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 8.4% to Rs 1,934 crore versus Rs 1,784 crore.
Net profit up 6.5% at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 241 crore.
NBCC Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.3% to Rs 2,144.16 crore versus Rs 1,926.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,774 crore).
Ebitda up 60% at Rs 91.64 crore versus Rs 57.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 4.27% versus 2.96% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.30%).
Net profit up 38% at Rs 107.19 crore versus Rs 77.41 crore.
MTAR Technologies Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.3% to Rs 128 crore versus Rs 153 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 140 crore).
Ebitda down 53.3% at Rs 16.3 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 12.7% versus 22.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.40%).
Net profit down 78.3% at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12 crore).
EPL Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.7% to Rs 1,007.40 crore versus Rs 910.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,016 crore).
Ebitda up 17% at Rs 185.80 crore versus Rs 159 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 198 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 18.4% versus 17.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.50%).
Net profit up 18% at Rs 65.70 crore versus Rs 55.60 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67 crore).
Rainbow Children's Medicare Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% to Rs 330.21 crore versus Rs 287.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 327 crore).
Ebitda up 7% at Rs 93.71 crore versus Rs 87.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 94 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 28.4% versus 30.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.8%).
Net profit down 4% at Rs 39.73 crore versus Rs 41.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35 crore).
Astra Microwave Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 155 crore versus Rs 134 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150 crore).
Ebitda up at Rs 24 crore versus Rs 3.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6 crore).
Ebitda margin expanded to 15.5% versus 2.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 3.90%).
Net profit up at Rs 7.2 crore versus loss of Rs 6.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Loss of Rs 4 crore).
Muthoot Finance Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (YoY)
Total income up 22.6% to Rs 3,710 crore versus Rs 3,026 crore
Net profit up 10.6% at Rs 1,079 crore versus Rs 975 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,164 crore).
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.7% to Rs 1,746.11 crore versus Rs 1,667.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,763 crore).
Ebitda up 3% to Rs 96.12 crore versus Rs 93.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 99 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 5.5% versus 5.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.60%).
Net profit up 50% to Rs 13.64 crore versus Rs 9.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19 crore).
Note: To buy additional 39% stake in Dot & Key Wellness for Rs 265 crore.
Manappuram Finance Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 20% to Rs 1,622 crore versus Rs 1,357 crore.
Net profit up 16% at Rs 441 crore versus Rs 381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 474 crore).
Piramal Enterprises Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income down 26% to Rs 2,145 crore versus Rs 2,899 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,260 crore).
Net profit up 64% at Rs 181 crore versus Rs 509 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 224 crore).
Note: Total income down on account of Rs 889 crore income from sale of Shriram Finance Stake in the first quarter of financial year ended March 2024.
IRCTC Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.8% to Rs 1,120 crore versus Rs 232 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,175 crore).
Ebitda up 9.3% to Rs 375 crore versus Rs 343 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 402 crore).
Ebitda margin contracted to 33.5% versus 34.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 34.20%).
Net profit up 32.7% to Rs 308 crore versus Rs 232 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 308 crore).
Hindalco Industries Q1 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% to Rs 57,013 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,236.4 crore).
Ebitda up 31% to Rs 7,503 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,201.3 crore).
Ebitda margin expands 237 basis points to 13.16% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.8%).
Net profit up 25% to Rs 3,074 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,428 crore).