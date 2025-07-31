Q1 Earnings Impact: Navin Fluorine Hits Life High; CAMS, GMR Power Shares Decline

Navin Fluorine International Ltd. hit fresh high, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. and Computer Age Management System Ltd. fell sharply after the companies released their first-quarter numbers.

Navin Fluorine International rose 3.28% to a record high of Rs 169.10 apiece. The stock has been rising for four days in a row. Its net profit more than doubled in the first quarter.

Among companies which are reacting to earnings, HEG Ltd. rose the most. It advanced 8.54% to Rs 580 apiece. It was trading 7.96% higher at Rs 577 apiece as of 9:34 a.m.

HEG reported that its consolidated net profit advanced 25.8% on the year to Rs 104.83 crore versus adjusted net profit of Rs 83.33 crore.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. rose for three days in a row as it has reported a 46.27% on the year rise in its consolidated net profit during April–June quarter.