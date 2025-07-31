Q1 Earnings Impact: Navin Fluorine Hits Life High; CAMS, GMR Power Shares Decline
Navin Fluorine International rose 3.28% to a record high of Rs 169.10 apiece. The stock has been rising for four days in a row. Its net profit more than doubled in the first quarter.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd. hit fresh high, GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. and Computer Age Management System Ltd. fell sharply after the companies released their first-quarter numbers.
Among companies which are reacting to earnings, HEG Ltd. rose the most. It advanced 8.54% to Rs 580 apiece. It was trading 7.96% higher at Rs 577 apiece as of 9:34 a.m.
HEG reported that its consolidated net profit advanced 25.8% on the year to Rs 104.83 crore versus adjusted net profit of Rs 83.33 crore.
Kaynes Technology India Ltd. rose for three days in a row as it has reported a 46.27% on the year rise in its consolidated net profit during April–June quarter.
GMR Power and Urban Infra share price declined 5.28% to Rs 108 apiece, the lowest level since June 27. The company has reported a loss of Rs 7.8 crore versus profit of Rs 1,225 crore.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd. fell 5.26% to Rs 3,685.4 apiece, the lowest level since May 15. The stock declined because it has reported 4.38% on the quarter fall in net profit.
Q1 Earnings
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 25.8% to Rs 34,142.96 crore versus Rs 27,132.76 crore.
Net profit up 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore versus Rs 2,612.63 crore.
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 4,795.44 crore versus Rs 4,116.19 crore.
Margin at 14.0% versus 15.2%.
CAMS Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.57% at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 356 crore.
Ebitda down 3.14% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 159 crore.
Ebitda margin down 116 bps at 43.5% versus 44.66%.
Net profit down 4.38% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 114 crore.
IndiGo Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.72% to Rs 20,496.3 crore versus Rs 19,571 crore.
Net profit down 20.18% to Rs 2,176.3 crore versus Rs 2,727 crore.
Ebitdar rises 0.66 at Rs 5,866.3 crore versus Rs 5,828 crore.
Margin at 28.6% versus 30%.
Yield down 5% year-on-year to Rs 4.98/km.
Maharashtra Seamless Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.5% At Rs 1,145 crore versus Rs 1,151 crore.
Ebitda up 35.4% At Rs 169 crore versus Rs 124 crore.
Margin at 14.7% versus 10.8%.
Net profit up 78.2% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.8% to Rs 1,583.16 crore versus Rs 1,754.70 crore.
Net profit down 20% to Rs 278.13 crore versus Rs 348.54 crore.
Ebitda down 24% to Rs 601.36 crore versus Rs 789.90 crore.
Margin at 38.0% versus 45.0%.
CESC Q1 Highlights Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7% to Rs 5,202 crore versus Rs 4,863 crore.
Net profit up 2% to Rs 387 crore versus Rs 378 crore.
Ebitda up 133% to Rs 864 crore versus Rs 371 crore.
Margin at 16.6% versus 7.6%.
Hitachi Energy Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 1,478.90 crore versus Rs 1,327.24 crore.
Net profit up 1163% to Rs 131.60 crore versus Rs 10.42 crore.
Ebitda up 223% to Rs 154.90 crore versus Rs 47.90 crore.
Margin at 10.5% versus 3.6%.
lndraprastha Gas Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 1.3% to Rs 3,913.85 crore versus Rs 3,966.43 crore.
Net profit down 11% to Rs 355.94 crore versus Rs 401.45 crore.
Ebitda down 50% to Rs 511.75 crore versus Rs 1,027.68 crore.
Margin at 13.1% versus 25.9%.
Navin Fluorine International Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.5% to Rs 725.40 crore versus Rs 523.68 crore.
Net profit up 129% to Rs 117.16 crore versus Rs 51.20 crore.
Ebitda up 106% to Rs 206.79 crore versus Rs 100.35 crore.
Margin at 28.5% versus 19.2%.
IIFL Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Impairment at Rs 512 crore versus Rs 252 crore.
Calculated NII declines 9% at Rs 1,295 crore versus Rs 1,431 crore.
Net profit declines 19% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 288 crore.
ITD Cementation Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 2,542.37 crore versus Rs 2,381.49 crore.
Net profit up 37% to Rs 137.22 crore versus Rs 100.19 crore.
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 232.85 crore versus Rs 221.43 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 9.3%.
Relaxo Footwears Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.5% to Rs 654.49 crore versus Rs 748.19 crore.
Net profit up 10% to Rs 48.90 crore versus Rs 44.37 crore.
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 99.45 crore versus Rs 98.90 crore.
Margin at 15.2% versus 13.2%.
HEG Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Adjusted for one off negative due to loss in Graphtec investment
Revenue up 13.6% at Rs 617 crore versus Rs 542.25 crore.
Ebitda 3.84% at Rs 105.43 crore versus Rs Adjusted Ebitda 101.53 crore.
Margin at 17.11 % versus Adjusted margin 18.72%.
Net profit 25.8 % at Rs 104.83 crore versus Adjusted net profit Rs 83.33 crore.
Tata Steel Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 5.4% to Rs 53,178.12 crore versus Rs 56,218.11 crore. (Estimates: 51392 crore).
Ebitda up 13% to Rs 7,427.54 crore versus Rs 6,559.22 crore (Estimate: Rs 6862 crore).
Margin at 13.96 % versus 11.7%. (Estimate 13.40%).
Net profit up 60% to Rs 2,077.68 crore versus Rs 1,300.81 crore (Estimate: Rs 1751 crore).
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.9% to Rs 1,093.94 crore versus Rs 1,004.40 crore.
Ebitda up 7% to Rs 300.87 crore versus Rs 280.37 crore.
Margin at 27.5% versus 27.9%.
Net profit up 14% to Rs 202.38 crore versus Rs 176.83 crore.
Aster DM Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 7.6% at Rs 1,078 crore versus Rs 1,002 crore.
EBITDA up 26.8% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 164 crore
Margin at 19.2% versus 16.3%.
Net profit up 22% at Rs 90 crore versus Rs 74 crore.
ADF Foods Earnings Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 133 crore versus Rs 122 crore.
Margin at 17.7% versus 16.1%.
Ebitda up 20% at Rs 23.5 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore.
Net profit up 1.4% at Rs 15.2 crore versus Rs 15 crore.
Ion Exchange India Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 583 crore versus Rs 568 crore.
Ebitda down 3% to Rs 62.5 crore versus Rs 64.2 crore.
Margin at 10.7% versus 11.3%.
Net profit up 8% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 44.9 crore.
GMR Power and Urban Infra Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 1,648.45 crore versus Rs 1,612 crore.
Net loss at Rs 7.8 crore versus profit of Rs 1,225 crore
Ebitda down 23% to Rs 401 crore versus Rs 518 crore
Margin at 24.3% versus 32.1%.
Thomas Cook Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.3% at Rs 2,408 crore versus Rs 2,106 crore.
Margin at 5.3% versus 6.5%.
Ebitda down 7% at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 136 crore.
Net profit down 4.3% at Rs 72 crore versus Rs 75.2 crore
Sonata Software Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 13.3% at Rs 2,965 crore versus Rs 2,617 crore.
Ebitda down 10.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 150 crore.
Margin at 4.5% versus 5.7%.
Net profit up 1.7% at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 108 crore.
Kaynes Tech Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 33.53% at Rs 673 crore versus Rs 504 crore.
Ebitda up 134.44% at Rs 190.6 crore versus Rs 81.3 crore.
Ebitda margin up 1218 bps at 28.32% versus 16.13%.
Net profit up 46.27% at Rs 74.6 crore versus Rs 51 crore.
Fino Payments Bank Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Operating profit rises 1.2% to Rs 24.6 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
Net Interest Income rises 52.1% to Rs 32.6 crore versus Rs 21.4 crore.
Net profit declines 26.8% to Rs 17.8 crore versus Rs 24.3 crore.
SIS Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue went up 13.4% to Rs 3,548.49 crore versus Rs 3,129.86 crore.
Net profit went up 45% to Rs 92.95 crore versus Rs 64.22 crore.
Ebitda up 11% to Rs 152.08 crore versus Rs 137.39 crore.
Margin at 4.3% versus 4.4%.
V2 Retail Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 52.3% to Rs 632.22 crore versus Rs 415.03 crore.
Net profit up 51% to Rs 24.66 crore versus Rs 16.34 crore.
Ebitda up 57% to Rs 87.24 crore versus Rs 55.45 crore.
Margin at 13.8% versus 13.4%.
Indus Towers Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.1% at Rs 8,058 crore versus Rs 7,383 crore.
Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 4,390 crore versus Rs 4,545 crore.
Margin at 54.5% versus 61.6%.
Net profit down 9.8% at Rs 1,737 crore versus Rs 1,926 crore.