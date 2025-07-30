Q1 Earnings Impact: L&T Jumps Most In Two Months, Gallant Ispat & Allied Blenders Hit Record High

In Wednesday's session, Gallantt Ispat Ltd. and Allied Blenders And Distillers Ltd. hit record high after the companies reported an increase in their net profits for April–June period. Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s share price jumped the most in two months after posting better profit than expected.

International Gemmological Institute Ltd. recorded the most gain among other companies which reported their first-quarter profit and loss statements post market hours. The share price advanced 8.63% to Rs 442 apiece. The stock extended gains to a second session.

The New India Assurance Co and Dilip Buildcon also clocked decent gains because of the first-quarter results. The share prices advanced 8.29% and 6.52%, respectively, so far today.

The New India Assurance Co snapped a three-day declining streak in Wednesday's session. Dilip Buildcon rose for second session in a row.

Meanwhile, Triveni Engineering Ltd. share price slumped the most as it reported as its net profit slumped 86% during the first quarter. The share price declined 7.93% to Rs 338.35 apiece.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. and Nikamal Ltd. were second and third worst performers. The stock prices fell 7.24% and 7%, respectively, so far.