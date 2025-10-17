PVR Inox Q2 Results: Multiplex Chain Swings To Profit ; Margins Expand

PVR Inox Ltd. swings to net profit in the second quarter of this financial year.

The company has posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 106 crore in the June-September period, as against loss of Rs 11.8 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue increased by 12.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,823 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 27.6% to Rs 1,622 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 33.6%.