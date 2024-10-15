PVR Inox Q2 Results: Net Loss At Rs 11.3 Crore, Revenue Down 18.9%

PVR Inox Ltd. has incurred a net loss of Rs 11.3 crore during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, as per the consolidated results declared by the multiplex operator on Tuesday.

In comparison, PVR Inox logged a net profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, however, the net loss has trimmed as compared to Rs 178.7 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The multiplex chain also reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,622 crore during the second quarter, which is 18.9% lower as against Rs 2,000 crore in the year-ago period.

PVR Inox's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation declined 32.2% to Rs 479 crore from Rs 707 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The Ebitda margin, in the same period, dropped to 29.5% from 35.3%.