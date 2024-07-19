PVR INOX Q1 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 179 Crore
PVR INOX Ltd. reported wider than anticipated loss on a sequential basis for the first quarter of this financial year.
The multiplex chain reported losses of Rs 179 crore in the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 82 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 165.4-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue fell by 8.8% year-on-year at Rs 1,191 crore, versus Rs 1,305 crore in fiscal 2024. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 1,292.95 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortization, fell 28.7% on a yearly basis to Rs 252 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted to 21% from 27% in the previous quarter. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 283.63 crore and 21.9%, respectively.
"There are no significant events expected in the near future to disrupt the release schedule. Additionally, Hollywood is expected to bounce back, as the effects of the writer and actor strikes are beginning to diminish," said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX.
"We anticipate a significantly improved performance in the remaining three quarters of the current fiscal year," he added.
Shares of the company closed 1.15% lower at Rs 1,396 per share, compared to a 1.09% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has plunged 15.52% year-to-date and fallen 2.55% over the past 12 months.