Punjab & Sind Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 48% To Rs 269 Crore
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.34% of gross advances.
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 48% jump in net profit to Rs 269 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts. The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 182 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The total income rose to Rs 3,379 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 2,846 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,911 crore compared to Rs 2,652 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 540 crore compared to Rs 317 crore a year ago.
The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.34% of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.72% a year ago.
Its gross advance increased by 14% to Rs 99,950 crore from Rs 87,738 crore at the end of June 2024.
Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.91% against 1.59% in the year-ago period.
However, provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 103 crore a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 92% from 88% in the same quarter a year ago.
At the same time, return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.67% for June 2025, from 0.5% in June 2024, registering an improvement of 17 bps, it said.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.9% from 17.3% in the same quarter of FY25. The total business grew 11% to Rs 2,31,132 crore from Rs 2,08,331 crore at the end of June 2024.