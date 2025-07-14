PSU Stock Bank Of Maharashtra To Announce Q1 Results Soon — Check Date, Earnings Call Details And More
Bank of Maharashtra Quarterly Results: A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Tuesday, July 15, to consider and approve results for Q1FY26.
Bank of Maharashtra is set to announce the results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 this week.
The public sector bank, headquartered in Pune, has a significant presence in Maharashtra, with a large network of branches across many states.
Here’s everything you need to know about Bank of Maharashtra’s Q1FY26 result announcement.
Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY26 Results Date
In an exchange filing dated July 10, Bank of Maharashtra said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.
"This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the first quarter and three months ended on 30th June 2025," the bank said in the stock exchange filing.
Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The bank has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on July 15 at 3 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
Dial-In Information
Universal Access Number: +91 22 6280 1102, +91 22 7115 8003
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 1866 7462 133, UK: 0808 1011 573, Singapore: 8001 0120 45, Hong Kong: 8009 644 48, Japan: 0053 1161 110
Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In an exchange filing dated June 26, the bank said that the trading window for dealing in its securities is closed for all designated persons from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26, in compliance with SEBI guidelines on insider trading.
“The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Bank shall remain closed for the Bank’s Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank / their relatives / Connected Persons from 1st July, 2025 up to 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter ending 30th June, 2025,” the filing said.
Bank of Maharashtra Share Price Today
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra were trading 0.77% higher at Rs 56.38 apiece on the NSE at 10:04 a.m. on Monday, while the benchmark Nifty50 was down 0.14% at 25,114.25.
Bank of Maharashtra shares have fallen by 1.88% over the past five trading sessions on the NSE. The PSU stock has risen by 3.08% in the last month, while gaining over 6% in the past six months. Year-to-date, it has risen by 7.04%. However, over the last year, the stock has fallen 18.12%.