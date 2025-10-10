PSU Q2 Results: Check IREDA, IRFC, Bharat Electronics, Coal India Quarterly Earnings Date And Other Details
The four PSUs will announce their Q2 FY26 results, shedding light on revenue, profits and other financial metrics.
Leading PSUs, including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd. (IRFC), Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. are set to release their Q2 FY26 earnings this month. The reports will outline their financial performance for the July-September 2025 quarter. Some of these companies are also expected to declare interim dividends. Here is a look at the scheduled dates for the Q2 earnings announcements:
IREDA Q2 Results
The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. In line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal policy, the trading window for dealing in IREDA securities has been closed since Oct. 1 2025. The window will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.
IREDA’s shares opened the trading session on Oct. 10 at Rs 149.30 apiece. At 9:25 a.m., IREDA share price was at Rs 150.31 apiece, up 0.98% as compared to a 0.20% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.
IRFC Q2 Results
The IRFC Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 15, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results and other financial statements for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The Board will also discuss the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for determining shareholder entitlements for the interim dividend is set for Friday, Oct. 24, subject to Board approval.
The trading window for the company’s directors, key management personnel and designated persons has been closed since Oct. 1. It will remain closed until 48 hours after the Board meeting.
On Friday, state-owned IRFC’s shares opened at Rs 125.07 apiece on the NSE. The stock was trading 0.46% higher at Rs 125.64 apiece as of 9:33 a.m.
Bharat Electronics Q2 Results
The Board of Directors of Bharat Electronics Ltd. is scheduled to meet on Oct. 31, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.’s shares opened at Rs 409 apiece on Friday and were trading 0.55% higher at Rs 411.60 apiece as of 9:34 a.m.
Coal India Q2 Results
A meeting of Coal India's Board of Directors will be held on October 29 to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company (standalone & consolidated) for the 2nd quarter ended September 30. The company may also consider and declare payment of the 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26, if any, the official exchange filing said.
Coal India shares were trading 0.69% up at Rs 386 apiece on the NSE as of 9:35 a.m. on Friday.