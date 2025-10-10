PSU Q2 Results: Check IREDA, IRFC, Bharat Electronics, Coal India Quarterly Earnings Date And Other Details

The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. In line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal policy, the trading window for dealing in IREDA securities has been closed since Oct. 1 2025. The window will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results.

IREDA’s shares opened the trading session on Oct. 10 at Rs 149.30 apiece. At 9:25 a.m., IREDA share price was at Rs 150.31 apiece, up 0.98% as compared to a 0.20% increase in the benchmark Nifty 50.