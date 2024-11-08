Pritika Engineering Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 78% To Rs 1.64 Crore

Pritika Engineering Components on Friday posted a 78.20% rise in its net profit to Rs 1.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. "Net profit rose by 78.20% YoY (year-on-year) to Rs 1.64 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 0.92 crore in Q2 FY24," a company statement said.