Prestige Estates Q3 Results: Profit And Revenue Decline, Misses Estimates

The Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Project Ltd.'s profit fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The listed real estate developer's profit tumbled 2% year-on-year to Rs 164.7 crore for the quarter ended December from Rs 162 crore in Q3 FY23. That compares with the Rs 269-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue from operations fell 22% to Rs 1,796 crore, as compared with Rs 2,317 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated it to be Rs 2,548 crore for the quarter.