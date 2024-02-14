Prestige Estates Q3 Profit Rises Marginally To Rs 165 Crore

On the performance during the third quarter and first nine months of this fiscal, Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, "We have crossed many milestones during the current period. The record sales, collections and successful launches affirm the customers' confidence and trust in our brand and our team's dedication, hard work and commitment."

Building on the momentum of delivering 12.23 million square feet during the first nine months of this fiscal, he said the company has already completed over 12 million square feet in the current quarter.