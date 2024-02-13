Prestige Estates Q3 Profit Falls, IRCTC Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

The Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Project Ltd.'s profit fell in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, missing analysts' estimates.

The listed real estate developer's profit tumbled 2% year-on-year to Rs 164.7 crore for the quarter ended December from Rs 162 crore in Q3 FY23. That compares with the Rs 269-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Its revenue from operations fell 22% to Rs 1,796 crore, as compared with Rs 2,317 crore during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated it to be Rs 2,548 crore for the quarter.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corp.'s third quarter profit rose though it missed analysts' estimates due to a lower mix of its internet ticketing business.

The national transporter's net profit increased 17.4% to Rs 299.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 302.6-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue rose 21.81% to Rs 1,118.3 crore as against Rs 918.06 crore over the same quarter last year.