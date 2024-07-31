Prestige Estates Q1 Results: Profit Down 3.4%, But Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsPrestige Estates Q1 Results: Profit Down 3.4%, But Beats Estimates
The real-estate developer's profit declined to Rs 307 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison to Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.

31 Jul 2024, 08:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: Prestige Estate Projects website)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Prestige Estate Projects website)

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 3.4% in the first quarter of the current financial year, but beat analysts' estimates.

The real-estate developer's profit declined to Rs 307 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison to Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 176.8 crore.

Prestige Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 10.8% to Rs 1,862 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,394.9 crore).

  • Ebitda up 51.2% to Rs 796 crore (Estimate: Rs 743.4 crore).

  • Margin expands to 42.8% versus 31.3% (Estimate: 31%).

  • Net profit down 3.4% to Rs 307 crore (Estimate: Rs 176.83 crore).

Shares of Prestige Estates closed 1.7% lower at Rs 1,816.45 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 0.37% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

