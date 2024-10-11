Pressure Amps Up On Infosys, Wipro To Beat High Expectations Amid India Correction Woes

Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. are up against high expectations as investors increasingly fret over a potential market correction.

The 2025 financial year has been seen as one of recovery for Indian IT companies after a slowdown in spending from US-based clients brought revenue growth down to the low single-digits in the previous year. While April-June quarter earnings did show an improvement, elevated full-year expectations might prove hard to beat.

“While demand is improving, it is not beating existing estimates,” analysts at HSBC Global Research wrote. The recovery seen so far in banking, media and telecommunications won’t be enough to beat consensus views, they said. Commentary on the effects of rate cuts and the finalization of 2025 budgets from some US firms will be key.

This is against a backdrop of speculation of a looming market correction in India, amplifying the scrutiny on whether earnings across sectors can justify expensive valuations after the Nifty 50’s bull run in the past year, especially after larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. missed profit expectations on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. also likely emerged from their own challenges. TSMC saw a better-than-expected 39% rise in quarterly revenue ahead of its full results, amid concerns on whether AI-driven growth momentum will last. CATL is set to have pushed through intense battery competition to post accelerating profit growth.