Premier Explosives Eyes Rs 10,000-Crore Turnover By 2030

Premier Explosives Ltd. expects to achieve a turnover of Rs 5,500 crore by 2025 and ramp it up further to Rs 10,000 crore by 2030, Managing Director TV Chowdary said.

In the quarter ended September, Premier Explosive’s revenue from operations grew by 21% year-on-year to Rs 94.6 crore. Profit-after-tax, however, declined 27% YoY to Rs 8.39 crore in the second quarter.