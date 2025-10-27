Premier Energies Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More

Shares of Premier Energies have risen by 2.77% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the renewable energy stock has rallied 6.90%, while rising 8.10% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of Premier Energies have plunged by 18.16%. Over the past year, the stock has gone up by 13.57%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,388 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 774.05 on April 7.

At 9:57 a.m. on Monday, Premier Energies shares were trading 1.86% higher at Rs 1,090 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.