Premier Energies Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
Premier Energies Quarterly Results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 28 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
Premier Energies Ltd. is scheduled to announce its Q2FY26 results this week. The company is a leading manufacturer of solar cells and modules. It has an annual capacity of 5.1 GW for manufacturing solar panels. Here’s everything you need to know about Premier Energies’ results for the second quarter of the current financial year.
Premier Energies Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In a stock exchange filing dated Oct. 18, Premier Energies said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 28 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
However, the exchange filing did not mention dividend payout.
Premier Energies Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for directors, designated persons and their immediate relatives from Oct. 1. The trading restrictions will remain in effect until 48 hours after the declaration of Q2FY26 results.
Premier Energies Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company will host an earnings call with investors/analysts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 29 to disseminate Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30.
Premier Energies Q1 Results
Premier Energies reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income to Rs 1,869.52 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,668.79 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses rose 3% YoY to Rs 1,466.81 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,423.72 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated net profit jumped 55.3% YoY to Rs 307.79 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 198.16 crore in Q1FY25.
Premier Energies Share Price History
Shares of Premier Energies have risen by 2.77% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the renewable energy stock has rallied 6.90%, while rising 8.10% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, shares of Premier Energies have plunged by 18.16%. Over the past year, the stock has gone up by 13.57%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,388 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 17, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 774.05 on April 7.
At 9:57 a.m. on Monday, Premier Energies shares were trading 1.86% higher at Rs 1,090 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.