Praj Industries Q2 Results: Profit Falls 14%, Misses Estimates

Praj Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit decreased 14% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing the analysts' estimate of 23% climb.

As per the financial results posted on Friday, the company logged a net profit of Rs 53.83 crore during the quarter under review. That compares with the Rs 77-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The revenue from operations during the September quarter came in at Rs 816.19 crore, down 7.5% from Rs 882.33 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in at Rs 86.21 crore, up 3% from Rs 83.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin has climbed to 10.6% from 9.5%.