Power Mech Projects Q3 Profit Grows 22% To Rs 62 Crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

13 Feb 2024, 05:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Power Mech project. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Power Mech project. (Source: Company website)

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,114.9 crore from Rs 912 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 1,008.2 crore against Rs 840.9 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors.

