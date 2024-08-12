Power Mech Projects Q1 Profit Rises 21%

NDTV ProfitEarningsPower Mech Projects Q1 Profit Rises 21%
Revenue surged to Rs 1,007.4 crore from Rs 865.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

12 Aug 2024, 09:40 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>A hydro power project. (Photo on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/FUeb2npsblQ?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

A hydro power project. (Photo on Unsplash)

Power Mech Projects Ltd. reported a 21% increase in consolidated net profit to 61.7 crore for the June quarter, driven by higher revenue.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 50.96 crore for the April-June period of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 1,007.4 crore from Rs 865.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects operates in the power and infrastructure sectors.

(With Inputs From PTI)

