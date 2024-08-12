Power Mech Projects Q1 Profit Rises 21%

Power Mech Projects Ltd. reported a 21% increase in consolidated net profit to 61.7 crore for the June quarter, driven by higher revenue.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 50.96 crore for the April-June period of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The company's revenue surged to Rs 1,007.4 crore from Rs 865.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects operates in the power and infrastructure sectors.

(With Inputs From PTI)