Power Grid, Tata Steel, Gujarat Gas, Shipping Corporation Among 90+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today
A total of 98 companies including some of the biggest names from India's steel and power sector companies will declare their results for the quarter that ended September on Wednesday.
The list of companies announcing their second quarter results on Nov. 6 includes Tata Steel Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., and Power Grid Corp.
Ahead of their Q2 results, here is a look at how these major companies performed in the June quarter.
Jindal Steel & Power's Quarterly Results
In the June quarter of the current financial year, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. had witnessed a decline in net profit. The company reported a 21% year-on-year fall in its bottom line to Rs 1,338 crore as compared to Rs 1,692 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue rose 8% at Rs 13,618 crore during this period versus Rs 12,588 crore in the same quarter last year.
Jindal Steel & Power's Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue increased 8% to Rs 13,618 crore versus Rs 12,588 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 13,194 crore).
Ebitda rose 8% to Rs 2,839 crore versus Rs 2,628 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,719 crore).
Ebitda margins were flat at 20.9% versus 20.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.6%).
Net profit down 21% to Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 1,692 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,319 crore).
Tata Steel's Quarterly Results
In Q1, Tata Steel reported a 7.9% fall in revenue to Rs 54,771.4 crore versus Rs 59,489.7 crore in the same period last year. Net profit increased 75% YoY to Rs 6,694.5 crore from Rs 5,173.9 crore.
Tata Steel's Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 7.9% to Rs 54,771.4 crore versus Rs 59,489.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 56,339.7 crore).
Net profit rose 75% to Rs 918.6 crore versus Rs 524.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,215.4 crore).
Ebitda increased 29% to Rs 6,694.5 crore versus Rs 5,173.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,379.9 crore).
Ebitda margins were at 12.1% versus 8.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.3%).
Power Grid's Quarterly Results
Power Grid Corp. reported a slight downtick in its Q1 revenue to Rs 11,006 crore from Rs 11,048 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Net profit of the company was up 3.5% at Rs 3,724 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore on a YoY basis.
Power Grid's Q1 FY25 Highligts (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 0.4% to Rs 11,006 crore versus Rs 11,048 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,778 crore).
Ebitda fell 0.8% to Rs 9,602 crore versus Rs 9,683 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,183 crore).
Margin at 87.2% versus 87.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 86.5%).
Net profit was up 3.5% to Rs 3,724 crore versus Rs 3,597 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,893.3 crore).
List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results on Nov. 6
Among the list of companies declaring their Q2 results on Nov. 6 are Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., ABC Gas International Ltd., Adcon Capital Services Ltd., Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Avalon Technologies Ltd., BITS Ltd., Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd., Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries Ltd., Delta Corp., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Dhoot Industrial Finance Ltd., Divyashakti Ltd., Dugar Housing Developments Ltd., Elango Industries Ltd., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Ester Industries Ltd., FDC Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., Gayatri Sugars Ltd., and GE Power India Ltd.
Also declaring results are Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd., Granules India Ltd., Gujarat Gas Ltd., Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., GP Petroleums Ltd., Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd., ID Info Business Services Ltd., Infra Industries Ltd., India Radiators Ltd., Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd., India Pesticides Ltd., Jackson Investments Ltd., Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd., Jayabharat Credit Ltd., JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., JJ Finance Corp., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JMJ Fintech Ltd., Jyoti Structures Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd., Kemp & Co., Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd., Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd., KP Energy Ltd., KP Green Engineering Ltd., KPI Green Energy Ltd., Kreon Financial Services Ltd., Krishna Ventures Ltd., Majestic Auto Ltd., and Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd.
Some other companies that will be announcing their earnings include NDR Auto Components Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Oasis Securities Ltd., Organic Coatings Ltd., Pan India Corp., Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Pricol Ltd., Prima Agro Ltd., Prima Industries Ltd., Radix Industries India Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Ranjit Securities Ltd., Raymed Labs Ltd., Revati Organics Ltd., RITES Ltd., RPSG Ventures Ltd., Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd., SBL Infratech Ltd., Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd., Singer India Ltd., Shelter Infra Projects Ltd., Sonata Software Ltd., Southern Magnesium & Chemicals Ltd., Spel Semiconductor Ltd., Spencers Retail Ltd., Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd., Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd., and Tarc Ltd.
Among other companies declaring results are Tata Steel Ltd., TeamLease Services Ltd., Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd., Tiaan Consumer Ltd., Trident Ltd., Umang Dairies Ltd., Usha Martin Ltd., Virinchi Ltd., Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., Waterbase Ltd., Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd., and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.