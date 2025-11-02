Power Grid Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History

Power Grid has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).

The Board will also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any. The company also informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the first interim dividend, if declared by the Board, has been fixed as Monday, Nov. 10.