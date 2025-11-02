Power Grid Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price History
Power Grid Corp will hold a conference call on Nov. 4, 2025, where the management will discuss the company’s performance following the release of its financial results.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) is set to announce its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, next week. The state-owned company confirmed the scheduled earnings release in a filing to the stock exchanges earlier. Power Grid Corporation, a Maharatna public sector undertaking, is India’s largest power transmission utility.
Power Grid Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
Power Grid has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025 (Q2FY26).
The Board will also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any. The company also informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the first interim dividend, if declared by the Board, has been fixed as Monday, Nov. 10.
Power Grid Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
Power Grid Corporation’s trading window has been closed since Tuesday, Sept. 30, for designated persons in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. The restrictions will remain in effect till Wednesday, Nov. 5. The trading window is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 6.
Power Grid Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Power Grid will host a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m. IST. During the webinar, the company’s senior management will discuss its business performance and outlook following the announcement of financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025. The session will also include an interaction with analysts and investors.
Power Grid Q1 Results
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. reported a nearly 3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit in Q1FY26. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,630.5 crore in Q1FY26 compared to Rs 3,723.9 crore in the same period the previous fiscal.
Revenue rose marginally by 1.7% YoY to Rs 11,196.20 crore from Rs 11,006.1 crore, while Ebitda fell 4.7% YoY to Rs 9,146.6 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 9,602.3 crore a year ago. The company’s operating margin also narrowed to 81.7% from 87.2% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Power Grid Share Price History
In the past five sessions, the PSU stock has dropped 0.47% on the NSE. In the last month, shares of the company have gained 2.67%, while declining 5.20% in the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped 7.17% and 8.65% in the last one year.
Shares of Power Grid Corp hit a 52-week high of Rs 345.4 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 25, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 247.3 on Feb. 28, 2025.
Power Grid shares ended 1.15% lower at Rs 288.15 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.