Power Grid Q2 Net Profit Declines; Dividend Of Rs 4.5 Per Share Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Power Grid Corporation of India announced its first interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share for the financial year, providing a clear return to shareholders even as the company reported a sequential downturn in its second-quarter consolidated financial performance.

The dividend declaration was a key takeaway that came from the state-owned transmission major’s second-quarter earnings filing. The company is set to pay a total amount of Rs 2,036.57 crore to its 452 crore public shareholders. The Record Date for the purpose of payment of dividend is set on Nov. 10 and the first interim dividend will be paid to the Members on Nov. 1.

The company's operational and profit metrics for the quarter showed signs of strain year-on-year. The consolidated net profit for the quarter fell by 6%, settling at Rs 3,566 crore compared to Rs 3,793 crore recorded in the same period last year. This dip in profitability was closely linked to a sharp contraction in operating efficiency.