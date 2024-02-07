Power Grid, Nestle, Tata Consumer Products Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Power Grid Corp., Nestle India Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Trent Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

Power Grid Corp. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,731.6 crore as against a revenue of Rs 11,438.4 crore for the October-December quarter on Wednesday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Nestle India is likely to post a net profit of Rs 746.8 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,708.9 crore, according to estimates.

Tata Consumer Products will post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 349.8 crore and Rs 3,811.8 crore, respectively, according to consensus estimates.

Cummins India Ltd., General Insurance Corp., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Electronics Mart India Ltd., Firstsource Solutions Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Manappuram Finance Ltd., Hemisphere Properties India Ltd., Epl Ltd., FDC Ltd., and Protean Egov Technologies Ltd. will report their earnings on Wednesday.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., Sobha Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Nocil Ltd., Star Cement Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., Gujarat Industries Power Co., India Pesticides Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd., Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Ltd., and Shalby Ltd. will also report their earnings on Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Wednesday: