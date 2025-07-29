Power Grid Corporation Q1 Results On July 30 — Check Key Details Here

Shares of Power Grid Corporation have fallen 2.20% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the PSU stock has declined 2.92%. However, the stock has gained 1.15% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 6.20%, while declining 14.96% in the last one year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 366.25 apiece on the NSE on Sept. 25, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 247.30 apiece on Feb. 28, 2025.

At 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Power Grid shares were trading 0.27% lower at Rs 291.10 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.