Power Grid Corporation Q1 Results On July 30 — Check Key Details Here
The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY26 this week. It is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with Maharatna status. Power Grid Corporation is India's largest electric power transmission utility. It’s a PSU of the Ministry of Power. Here’s everything you need to know about Power Grid Corporation’s Q1FY26 result declaration schedule.
Power Grid Corporation Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated July 23, Power Grid Corporation said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 30 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for Q1FY26.
Power Grid Corporation of India Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The company is yet to announce a schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q1FY26 with investors and analysts.
Power Grid Corporation of India Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
As per SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons from June 30 to Aug. 1.
Power Grid Corporation Q4FY25 Results
Power Grid Corporation reported a 0.56% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 4,166.33 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 2.3% YoY to Rs 12,590.80 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 12,305.39 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses rose 6.8% YoY to Rs 7,549.92 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 7,066.23 crore in Q4FY24.
Power Grid Corporation Share Price History
Shares of Power Grid Corporation have fallen 2.20% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, the PSU stock has declined 2.92%. However, the stock has gained 1.15% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has fallen 6.20%, while declining 14.96% in the last one year.
At 9:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Power Grid shares were trading 0.27% lower at Rs 291.10 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.