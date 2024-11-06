Power Grid Corp. Q2 Results: Profit Flat, Meets Estimates

Power Grid Corp.'s consolidated net profit was flat in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.
The state-run power transmission major's profit was at Rs 3,793.02 crore, in comparison with Rs 3,781.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 3,873 crore.
Power Grid Corp. Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 11,277.76 crore versus Rs 11,267.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,271 crore).
Ebitda down 2% to Rs 9,701.32 crore versus Rs 9,908.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,807 crore).
Margins at 86% versus 87.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 87%).
Net profit flat at Rs 3,793.02 crore versus Rs 3,781.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,873 crore).