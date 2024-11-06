NDTV ProfitEarningsPower Grid Corp. Q2 Results: Profit Flat, Meets Estimates
Power Grid Corp. Q2 Results: Profit Flat, Meets Estimates

Power Grid Corp.'s profit was at Rs 3,793.02 crore in the second quarter, compared to Rs 3,781.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

06 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Power Grid Corp. website)</p></div>
(Source: Power Grid Corp. website)

Power Grid Corp.'s consolidated net profit was flat in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The state-run power transmission major's profit was at Rs 3,793.02 crore, in comparison with Rs 3,781.42 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 3,873 crore.

Power Grid Corp. Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 0.1% to Rs 11,277.76 crore versus Rs 11,267.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,271 crore).

  • Ebitda down 2% to Rs 9,701.32 crore versus Rs 9,908.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,807 crore).

  • Margins at 86% versus 87.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 87%).

  • Net profit flat at Rs 3,793.02 crore versus Rs 3,781.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,873 crore).

(This is a developing story).

