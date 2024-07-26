Power Grid, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, IndiGo Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Power Grid Corp., Cipla Ltd. and IndusInd Bank Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first-quarter earnings on Friday.

Power Grid is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 3,893 crore and a top-line of Rs 11,778 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Private lender IndusInd Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 2,332 crore, while Cipla is expected to post a bottom line of Rs 1,120 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Friday include InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Ltd., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., and Intellect Design Arena Ltd., among others.