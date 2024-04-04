Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 Disbursements Jump Over 50%

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s total disbursements jumped 52% on an annual basis to Rs 9,680 crore in the March quarter.

The lender's asset under management grew 54% year-on-year to around Rs 24,000 crore as of March 31. The figures are provisional in nature, according to an exchange filing late on Wednesday.

Poonawalla Fincorp's asset quality can improve as it expects the gross non-performing assets and the net NPA to be less than 1.2% and less than 0.6% respectively, according to the statement.

Shares of the company closed 0.51% lower at Rs 492.25 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.47% advance in the benchmark Sensex.