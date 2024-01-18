Poonawalla Fincorp Q3 Results: Profit Up 76.3%, Meets Estimates

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.'s standalone net profit rose 76.3% in the third quarter of the current fiscal, meeting analysts' estimates.

The non-banking financial company's profit increased to Rs 265.1 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 255.4 crore.

Sequentially, the profit was up 15%.

The lender's total income stood at Rs 773.8 crore, up 48.9% year-on-year.