"Polycab India Ltd.' profit fell slightly, missing analysts' estimates in the first quarter. Net profit of the company dipped 0.4% year-on-year to Rs 402 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 428.7 crore for the quarter.The cables and wires maker posted year-on-year volume-led revenue growth of 21%..Revenue up 21% to Rs 4,698 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,635.2 crore).Ebitda up 6.3% to Rs 583 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 616.8 crore).Margin at contracts 170 points to 12.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.3%). Net profit down 0.4% to Rs 402 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 428.7 crore). "