PNC Infratech Q2 Results: Profit Falls 44%, Revenue Down 25%

PNC Infratech Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 44% in the second quarter of the current financial year. The infrastructure firm recorded a profit of Rs 83.5 crore in the September quarter as compared to Rs 147.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Revenue declined 25% to Rs 1,427.1 crore in the three months ended September. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 11% to Rs 356.4 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded 410 basis points to 25% from 20.9% in the year-ago period.

The company won an order worth Rs 2,039.6 crore for a road project from City and Industrial Development Corp. of Maharashtra. The company will execute the project jointly with Aakshya Infra Projects Pvt. through the engineering, procurement, and construction mode. This infrastructure project will be issued under Cidco's Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area project.