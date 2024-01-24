PNB Housing Finance Q3 Results: Profit Rises 27%
The loan book grew 7.4% to Rs 62,337 crore, driven by retail loans.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates, on account of significant fall in impairment on financial instruments and write-offs.
The company's standalone net profit rose 27.2% year-on-year to Rs 346.5 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 360.10 crore.
In the quarter ended September, the bottom line stood at Rs 384.40 crore.
PNB Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Total income down 2.02% at Rs 1,751.5 crore.
Interest income down to Rs 1,672.85 crore vs Rs 1,707.05 crore.
Net profit up 27.2% at Rs 346.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.10 crore).
The amount of loan assets written off stood at Rs 59.10 crore in the third quarter, as compared with Rs 254.8 crore in the year-ago period. Lower write-offs mean lower provisions for the lender.
The net interest income shrank 19% to Rs 595 crore. On a quarterly basis, the NII fell 10%. The net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 3.65%.
The asset quality improved as the gross non-performing assets narrowed to 1.73% of the gross advances from 1.78% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio shrank to 1.14% as compared with 1.19% in the September quarter. This was due to recoveries, write-offs and sale of delinquent assets to asset reconstruction companies, the housing finance company said in an investor presentation.
The loan book grew 7.4% to Rs 62,337 crore, driven by retail loans. However, the corporate loan book fell 48%. Credit costs stood at 0.34% as of Dec. 31, as against 0.26% in the previous quarter.
The asset under management increased 4.3% to Rs 68,549 crore. Sequentially, the AUM fell 1.7%.
PNB Housing's stock closed 0.70% lower at Rs 858.30 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.98% advance in the benchmark Sensex. The results were announced after market hours.