PNB Housing Finance Q2 Results: Profit Up 23%, Asset Quality Improves

Meanwhile, retail disbursements grew by 28% on year to Rs 5,341 crore. Of this, affordable and emerging markets accounted for 31%.

As of Sept. 30, retail loan assets were Rs 67,970 crore. Affordable and emerging markets form 23% of the retail loan asset.

Corporate loans fell 36% on year to Rs 1,531 crore at the end of Sept. 30.

Slower growth in the non-bank lender's net interest income was due to the declining impact of its corporate book. The NII rose 1.2% on a yearly basis and 2.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 669 crore.

Additionally, the net interest margin of the housing financier was 3.68% in the September quarter as compared to 3.65% a quarter ago and 3.95% a year ago.

With recovery from the retail written-off pool, the credit cost of the housing financier was down by 24 basis points in the September quarter as compared to a 7 bps fall a quarter ago and a 26 bps rise a year ago.

During Jul-Sep, PNB Housing Finance recovered Rs 48 crore from the retail written-off pool.