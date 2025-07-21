PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Net Profit Rise 21%, NII Jumps 16%
PNB Housing Finance reported a bottom line of Rs 532 crore compared to Rs 439 crore in the year ago period.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd. saw a 21% rise in its standalone net profit on year-on-year basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
According to an exchange filing from the firm, the company reported a bottom line of Rs 532 crore compared to Rs 439 crore in the year ago period.
Its total income and net interest income increased by 13.6% and 16%, respectively.
PNB Housing Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Net interest income up 16% to Rs 733.57 crore versus Rs 631.25 crore.
Net profit up 21% at Rs 532 crore versus Rs 439 crore.
Total income up 13.6% at Rs 2,070.61 crore versus Rs 1,822.01 crore.
Provisions write-back at Rs 56 crore versus write-back of Rs 12 crore
Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 0.18% higher at Rs 1,084.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 36.91% in the last 12 months and 23.53% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 13.5 %.