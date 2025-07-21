Business NewsEarningsPNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Net Profit Rise 21%, NII Jumps 16%
ADVERTISEMENT

PNB Housing Finance Q1 Results: Net Profit Rise 21%, NII Jumps 16%

PNB Housing Finance reported a bottom line of Rs 532 crore compared to Rs 439 crore in the year ago period.

22 Jul 2025, 12:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Its total income and net interest income increased by 13.6% and 16% respectively. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Its total income and net interest income increased by 13.6% and 16% respectively. (Photo: Envato)

PNB Housing Finance Ltd. saw a 21% rise in its standalone net profit on year-on-year basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

According to an exchange filing from the firm, the company reported a bottom line of Rs 532 crore compared to Rs 439 crore in the year ago period.

Its total income and net interest income increased by 13.6% and 16%, respectively.

ALSO READ

Ashiana Housing Targets Pre-Sales Revenue Of Rs 2,000 Crore In FY26
Opinion
Ashiana Housing Targets Pre-Sales Revenue Of Rs 2,000 Crore In FY26
Read More

PNB Housing Finance Q1FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Net interest income up 16% to Rs 733.57 crore versus Rs 631.25 crore.

  • Net profit up 21% at Rs 532 crore versus Rs 439 crore.

  • Total income up 13.6% at Rs 2,070.61 crore versus Rs 1,822.01 crore.

  • Provisions write-back at Rs 56 crore versus write-back of Rs 12 crore

Shares of PNB Housing Finance closed 0.18% higher at Rs 1,084.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.49% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 36.91% in the last 12 months and 23.53% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 14 analysts tracking the company, 13 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 13.5 %.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Updates: PNB Housing Finance NII Grows; Oberoi Realty, Havells, Zomato Profit Falls
Opinion
Q1 Results Updates: PNB Housing Finance NII Grows; Oberoi Realty, Havells, Zomato Profit Falls
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT