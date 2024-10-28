PNB Housing Finance Net Interest Margin Likely To Expand After Three Quarters, CEO Says

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s net interest margin is expected to rise after the next three quarters, riding on the change in its loan portfolio mix, according to Chief Executive Officer Girish Kousgi.

The lender's net interest margin in the September quarter of the current financial year stood at 3.68% against 3.65% in the preceding three months.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Kousgi said that the home loan provider is not looking to update its NIM guidance for the current financial year and things will start improving only after three–four quarters.

"After three quarters, because of the change in the mix of our loan portfolio (and) more towards the high-yielding segments like affordable housing, the margins will start inching up. At this point, we will stick to our guidance," the managing director said.

The top executive went on to explain the rationale behind his prediction of improvements in margins. "This is because the story on the affordable housing loan book is very good. We started this 22 months back. The first month was Rs 5 crore. We have crossed Rs 3,000 crore on the affordable side," he said.