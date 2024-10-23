Piramal Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Jumps, Yet Misses Estimates

The growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was driven by operating leverage, cost optimisation initiatives and superior revenue mix.

"We continue our momentum of delivering healthy revenue growth. accompanied by YoY Ebitda margin expansion," Chairperson Nandini Piramal said. "This has been primarily driven by consistent growth in our CDMO business which has witnessed a good pick-up in innovation related work and on-patent commercial revenues."

To sustain this growth momentum and to capitalise on rising demand for sterile fill-finish capabilities, the company has announced a $80-million expansion plan at its Lexington facility, which is expected to get complete by end of fiscal 2027, the chairperson said.