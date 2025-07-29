Piramal Pharma Q1 Results: Net Loss At Rs 82 Crore, Revenue Falls

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,934 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 1,951 crore in the year-ago period, Piramal Pharma said in a late night regulatory filing on Monday.

"Excluding the impact of destocking in one large on-patent commercial product, our CDMO business delivered mid-teen revenue growth during the quarter accompanied by improvement in Ebitda margin, especially at our overseas sites," Chairperson Nandini Piramal said.