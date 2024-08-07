Pidilite Industries Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Beats Estimates

For the quarter, volume growth was 9.6%, with B2B businesses reporting 18% rise driven by both domestic and export segments. Revenue in B2B segment soared 9% yearly to Rs 576 crore. Consumer-facing business volume increased 8%, while sales surged 5.5% to Rs 2,424 crore.

Value growth lagged volume growth due to pricing actions taken as a result of softer input prices, the company said.

"Despite challenging economic conditions because of election-related impact as well as severe heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, we delivered robust UVG (underlying volume growth) as well as healthy profitability in this quarter," Managing Director Bharat Puri said in a statement. He also expressed optimism on demand due to a healthy monsoon and the ensuing festival season.

Mumbai-based Pidilite Industries is a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, do-it-yourself products and polymer emulsions in India.

Shares were trading 3.3% higher at Rs 3,156 apiece as of 3:14 p.m., compared to a 1.24% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.