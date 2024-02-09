PI Industries Q3 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Beats Estimates
The company's profit rose to Rs 448.6 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 351.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 363-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
PI Industries Q3 FY24 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.62% at Rs 1,897.5 crore vs Rs 1,613.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,927 crore).
Ebitda up 33.36% at Rs 553.6 crore vs Rs 415.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481 crore).
Margin expands 344 bps to 29.17% vs 25.73%.
Net profit up 27.51% at Rs 448.6 crore vs Rs 351.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 363 crore).
Shares of the company closed 0.91% higher at Rs 3,487.05 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.30% in the benchmark Nifty 50.