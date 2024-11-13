PI Industries Q2 Results: Profit Up 6%, Beats Estimates
PI Industries' revenue rose 4.9% to Rs 2,221 crore in the second quarter.
PI Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 6% in the second quarter of the financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The agri-sciences company posted a profit of Rs 508.2 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 480.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 474 crore.
PI Industries Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.9% to Rs 2,221 crore versus Rs 2,116.9 crore (Estimate Rs 2,297 crore).
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 628.20 crore versus Rs 551.40 crore (Estimate Rs 638 crore).
Margin expands 230 basis points to 28.3% versus 26% (Estimate 27.8%).
Net profit up 6% to Rs 508.20 crore versus Rs 480.5 crore (Estimate Rs 474 crore).
Shares of PI Industries closed 2.26% lower at Rs 2.26 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.36% decline in the benchmark Nifty.