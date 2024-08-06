PI Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsPI Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates
The company posted a net profit of Rs 449 crore in the quarter-ended June, in comparison with Rs 383 crore in the year-ago period.

06 Aug 2024, 06:54 PM IST
(Source: Pexels)

PI Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 17% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

PI Industries Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8% to Rs 2,069 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,134 crore).

  • Ebitda up 25% to Rs 583 crore versus Rs 467 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 559 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 28.2% versus 24.5% (Bloomberg Estimate: 26.20%).

Shares of PI Industries closed 1.77% higher at Rs 4,285 apiece on the NSE, as compared with a 0.26% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

