PhysicsWallah Q2 Results: Profit Soars 62%, Revenue Rises
Margin expanded to 17.2%, against 16.1% in the year-ago period.
Newly listed PhysicsWallah Ltd. reported a 62% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025.
The ed-tech company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 72.3 crore compared to Rs 44.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of PhysicsWallah grew 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore from Rs 832 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 35.1% in the quarter under review to Rs 181 crore Rs 134 crore in Q2 of FY24. Margin expanded to 17.2%, against 16.1% in the year-ago period.
This is the first earnings score card presented by the company after its listing in November.
PhysicsWallah Listing Price
Shares of the Delhi-based Ed-tech company listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 145, a 33.03% premium over its issue price of Rs 109 apiece on Nov. 18. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 143.10 apiece, marking a premium of 31.28%.
PhysicsWallah's initial public offer looked to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, along with co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari selling equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake.
About The Company
PhysicsWallah primarily provides online and offline education for students preparing for various examinations like JEE, NEET and UPSC, among others. The company offers its course material and video lectures via social media platforms, website, apps and YouTube channel.
PhysicsWallah Share Price
PhysicsWallah's stock ended nearly 2% higher at Rs 138.44 apiece on the NSE on Monday. This compares to a 0.86% decline in the Nifty index. The shares have risen 27% year-to-date.