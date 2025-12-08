PhysicsWallah Q2 Results: Profit Soars 62%, Revenue Rises

Newly listed PhysicsWallah Ltd. reported a 62% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025.

The ed-tech company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 72.3 crore compared to Rs 44.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of PhysicsWallah grew 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore from Rs 832 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 35.1% in the quarter under review to Rs 181 crore Rs 134 crore in Q2 of FY24. Margin expanded to 17.2%, against 16.1% in the year-ago period.

This is the first earnings score card presented by the company after its listing in November.