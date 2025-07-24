ADVERTISEMENT
Phoenix Mills Q1 Results: Profit Up 4%, Revenue Rises
The real estate company has appointed Rajesh Kulkarni as a whole-time director for five years.
The Phoenix Mills Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 3.5% in the first quarter of financial year 2026.
The company posted a profit of Rs 240.7 crore in the April–June period, as compared to Rs 232.5 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Phoenix Mills Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 953 crore versus Rs 904 crore.
Net profit up 3.5% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
Ebitda grows 6.3% to Rs 564 crore versus Rs 531 crore.
Margin at 59.2% versus 58.7%.
Opinion
Indian Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 24%
The company has appointed Rajesh Kulkarni as a whole-time director for five years.
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: IEX Profit Rises 21%; Cyient Revenue Falls 10%
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT