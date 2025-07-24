Business NewsEarningsPhoenix Mills Q1 Results: Profit Up 4%, Revenue Rises
Phoenix Mills Q1 Results: Profit Up 4%, Revenue Rises

The real estate company has appointed Rajesh Kulkarni as a whole-time director for five years.

24 Jul 2025, 06:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
mall
Phoenix Mills Q1 Results: Profit Up 4%, Revenue Rises (Photo: Vishal Patel/ NDTV Profit)

The Phoenix Mills Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 3.5% in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The company posted a profit of Rs 240.7 crore in the April–June period, as compared to Rs 232.5 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Phoenix Mills Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 953 crore versus Rs 904 crore.

  • Net profit up 3.5% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 233 crore.

  • Ebitda grows 6.3% to Rs 564 crore versus Rs 531 crore.

  • Margin at 59.2% versus 58.7%.

The company has appointed Rajesh Kulkarni as a whole-time director for five years.

