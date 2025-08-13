Pfizer Q1 Results: Profit Climbs 27%, Margin Expands
The drugmaker's revenue rose 7.1% to Rs 603.05 crore.
Pfizer Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 27% during the first quarter of the current financial year.
The drugmaker's bottom line soared to Rs 191.75 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 150.71 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Pfizer Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 603.05 crore versus Rs 562.86 crore.
Net profit up 27% to Rs 191.75 crore versus Rs 150.71 crore.
Ebitda up 18% to Rs 210.02 crore versus Rs 177.49 crore.
Margin at 34.8% versus 31.5%.
Pfizer on Wednesday proposed to launch its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for adults in India, helping against pneumococcal disease in adults, the press release said.
The vaccine helps against 20 serotypes responsible for a majority of invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal disease. It helps in proactive protection for all adults along with those living with chronic conditions.
Shares of Pfizer closed 0.1% higher at Rs 5,107 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 11.76% in the last 12 months and 1.09% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests 'sell' and another recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 22.3%.