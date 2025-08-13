Business NewsEarningsPfizer Q1 Results: Profit Climbs 27%, Margin Expands
Pfizer Q1 Results: Profit Climbs 27%, Margin Expands

The drugmaker's revenue rose 7.1% to Rs 603.05 crore.

13 Aug 2025, 06:24 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Logo of Pfizer on its building (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Logo of Pfizer on its building (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Pfizer Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 27% during the first quarter of the current financial year.

The drugmaker's bottom line soared to Rs 191.75 crore during the April-June period, compared to Rs 150.71 crore during the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Pfizer Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 603.05 crore versus Rs 562.86 crore.

  • Net profit up 27% to Rs 191.75 crore versus Rs 150.71 crore.

  • Ebitda up 18% to Rs 210.02 crore versus Rs 177.49 crore.

  • Margin at 34.8% versus 31.5%.

Pfizer on Wednesday proposed to launch its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for adults in India, helping against pneumococcal disease in adults, the press release said.

The vaccine helps against 20 serotypes responsible for a majority of invasive and non-invasive pneumococcal disease. It helps in proactive protection for all adults along with those living with chronic conditions.

Shares of Pfizer closed 0.1% higher at Rs 5,107 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.54% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 11.76% in the last 12 months and 1.09% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one suggests 'sell' and another recommends 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 22.3%.

