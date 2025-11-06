PFC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

In an exchange filing dated Oct. 30, PFC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 7, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

In another filing dated Nov. 3, it said the Board of Directors will also be considering a proposal for the declaration of a second interim dividend, if any, for FY 2025-26.