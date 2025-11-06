PFC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
PFC quarterly results: A meeting of the company’s Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 7 to consider the Q2FY26 results.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that provides financial assistance to India's power and infrastructure sectors. Here’s everything you need to know about PFC’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
PFC Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 30, PFC said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 7, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the second quarter and six months ended Sept. 30, 2025.
In another filing dated Nov. 3, it said the Board of Directors will also be considering a proposal for the declaration of a second interim dividend, if any, for FY 2025-26.
PFC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 to Nov. 9.
PFC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
PFC has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. to discuss the Q2FY26 results.
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1149 / 7115 8050
International Toll Free:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
PFC Q1 Results
PFC reported a 25.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,981.45 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 7,182.06 crore in Q1FY25. Total revenue from operations increased 15.5% YoY to Rs 28,539.04 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 24,716.76 crore in Q1FY25.
PFC Share Price History
Shares of PFC have fallen 3.04% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 2.60% and in the past six months, PFC share price has remained flat. On a year-to-date basis, it has dropped by 11.81%. Over the past year, it has come down by 15.44%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 523.90 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 6, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 357.25 apiece on Feb. 17, 2025.
At 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, PFC shares were trading 0.21% lower at Rs 395.35 apiece on the NSE, compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.