PFC Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. will also consider a proposal for declaring an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, ending June 2025, this week.
The state-owned company, which primarily finances power and infrastructure projects, informed the stock exchanges about its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve Q1FY26 results in a filing dated July 30.
PFC Q1 Results: Date And Dividend
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 6 to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 2025. In addition, the Board will also discuss a proposal for the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025-26.
PFC Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
PFC has announced that the trading window for its equity shares and listed debt securities, including tax-free bonds, was closed on July 1, 2025. The restrictions will remain effective until Aug. 8, in compliance with SEBI guidelines to prevent insider trading. During this period, all designated persons and their immediate relatives have been advised not to engage in any trading activity, including buying, selling, or pledging PFC’s securities.
PFC Q4 FY25 Results
Power Finance Corporation Ltd. reported a strong performance in the fourth quarter of FY25, with year-on-year growth in both revenue and net profit. On a standalone basis, total income rose 19.4% to Rs 13,721.47 crore, compared to Rs 11,493.73 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Net profit increased by 24% to Rs 5,108.9 crore, up from Rs 4,135.40 crore in the same year-ago period.
PFC Share Price History
Over the past five trading sessions, the PFC stock has risen by 1.05% and 0.27% over the last month. The stock has shown a marginal gain of 1.74% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen by 7.96%, and in the past year, it has recorded a decline of 12.96%.
Power Finance Corporation share hit a 52-week high of Rs 566.4 apiece on the NSE on Sep. 5, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 357.25 on Feb. 17, 2025.
At 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, PFC shares were trading 0.22% lower at Rs 412.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.