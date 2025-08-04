PFC Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

Over the past five trading sessions, the PFC stock has risen by 1.05% and 0.27% over the last month. The stock has shown a marginal gain of 1.74% in the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen by 7.96%, and in the past year, it has recorded a decline of 12.96%.

Power Finance Corporation share hit a 52-week high of Rs 566.4 apiece on the NSE on Sep. 5, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 357.25 on Feb. 17, 2025.

At 9:24 a.m. on Wednesday, PFC shares were trading 0.22% lower at Rs 412.60 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.