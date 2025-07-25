Petronet LNG Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%, Revenue Slips 3.5%
The board of Petronet LNG approved a proposal of additional investment to develop a 5 MTPA land-based LNG terminal in Gopalpur.
Petronet LNG Ltd.'s net profit declined 21% in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of fiscal 2026.
The company's bottom line slumped to Rs 850.6 crore sequentially during the first quarter, compared to Rs 1,070.2 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Petronet LNG Q1 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.5% to Rs 11,879.9 crore versus Rs 12,315.8 crore.
Net profit down 21% to Rs 850.6 crore versus Rs 1,070.2 crore.
Ebitda down 23% to Rs 1,159.7 crore versus Rs 1,512.9 crore.
Margin at 9.8% versus 12.3%.
The board of Petronet LNG approved a proposal of additional investment to develop a 5 MTPA land-based LNG terminal in Gopalpur instead of the earlier 4 MTPA. The total approved project cost is Rs 6,354.8 crore.
Shares of Petronet LNG closed 1.92% lower at Rs 301.75 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.90% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 17.41% in the last 12 months and 12.84% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 14 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 gave 'hold' and 11 recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 8.3%.