Petronet LNG Q1 Results: Profit Down 21%, Revenue Slips 3.5%

The board of Petronet LNG approved a proposal of additional investment to develop a 5 MTPA land-based LNG terminal in Gopalpur instead of the earlier 4 MTPA. The total approved project cost is Rs 6,354.8 crore.

Shares of Petronet LNG closed 1.92% lower at Rs 301.75 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.90% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 17.41% in the last 12 months and 12.84% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the 35 analysts tracking the company, 14 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 10 gave 'hold' and 11 recommend 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 8.3%.